S.Korea stocks fall for 6th straight day as Omicron unnerves investors

Summary KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares extended losses on Tuesday to a sixth straight session, as traders remained cautious about the Omicron variant and as China data weighed on economic recovery momentum. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** By 0127 GMT, the KOSPI (.KS11) was down 4.14 points, or 0.14%, at 2,905.18, following a 0.92% decline on Monday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) rose 0.97%, while its peer SK Hynix (000660.KS) and battery maker LG Chem (051910.KS) fell 0.43% and 1.54%, respectively.

** The Omicron variant prompted a broad sell-off amid investors' fears it would further disrupt a growing economic recovery, with many countries closing their borders to prevent fresh outbreaks.

** South Korea reported 3,032 new coronavirus cases for Monday, but so far there were no Omicron cases being reported.

** Activity in China's services sector grew at a slower pace in November, as the sector took a hit from fresh lockdown measures as authorities raced to contain the latest outbreak.

** Meanwhile, South Korea's data showed factory output in October shrank at its sharpest pace in nearly 1-1/2 years as auto chip shortages continued to weigh on production. read more

** On the main board, foreigners were net sellers of 40.4 billion won ($34.01 million) worth of shares.

** The won was quoted at 1,188.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.38% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,187.9 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,187.5.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 108.99.

** The 10-year yield rose by 0.6 basis points to 2.271%.

($1 = 1,187.9200 won)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.