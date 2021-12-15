S.Korea stocks fall as Fed looms, record virus cases dent sentiment

Summary KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday on caution ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while a record daily coronavirus cases at home weighed on investors' risk appetite. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** By 0126 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) fell 4.55 points, or 0.15%, to 2,983.40, extending declines to a fourth straight session.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) fell 0.13%, while platform company Naver (035420.KS) and battery maker LG Chem (051910.KS) fell 0.77% and 0.43%, respectively.

** Markets wait to hear from the U.S. Federal Reserve on when it would stop buying assets and start raising interest rates, possibly piling pressure on its peers to follow.

** South Korea reported 7,850 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, its highest daily total, as breakthrough infections among vaccinated people continued to spike, with the number of serious patients also reaching a fresh high at 964. read more

** Foreigners were net sellers of 99.5 billion won ($83.93 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,185.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.24% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,185.4 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,184.8.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.09 point to 109.07.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.6 basis points to 1.819%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.5 basis points to 2.192%.

($1 = 1,185.5100 won)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.