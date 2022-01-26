S.Korea stocks fall for fourth session as Fed decision looms

Summary KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

For the midday report, please click <a href="/markets/stocks/skorea-stocks-edge-higher-cautious-trade-ahead-fed-decision-2022-01-26/"> read more </a>

SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as investors awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve decision that could signal an interest rate hike in March. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) fell 11.15 points, or 0.41%, to 2,709.24, as of 0632 GMT.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) fell 0.95% and peer SK Hynix (000660.KS) slipped 0.42%, while LG Chem (051910.KS) rose 3.27% and Naver (035420.KS) dropped 2.80%.

** South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases exceeded 13,000 for the first time on Wednesday, driven by the spread of the Omicron variant, as the government launched a new pilot testing scheme to meet skyrocketing demand. read more

** The underlying fear in the market was with the Fed's possible rate hikes, while geopolitical concerns surrounding Ukraine also hurt market sentiment, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 244.0 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,197.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.08% higher than its previous close at 1,198.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,197.4 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,198.2.

** The KOSPI has fallen 9.01% so far this year and 9.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index (.KS11) was 466.07 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 930, the number of advancing shares was 485.

** The won has lost 0.7% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 point to 108.07.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 2.160%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.2 basis point to 2.574%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.