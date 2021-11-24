S.Korea stocks fall on growing rate hike bets, record virus cases

Summary KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday as growing views of earlier-than-expected tapering by the Federal Reserve lifted U.S. Treasury yields, while a record daily COVID-19 count at home weighed on sentiment. The won was unchanged, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI (.KS11) slid 11.03 points, or 0.37%, to 2,986.30 by 0248 GMT.

** South Korea reported a new daily record of 4,116 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, as the country battles to contain a spike in serious cases after switching to its "living with COVID-19" plan. read more

** Chip giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) led the declines on the benchmark, falling 1.20%, while its peer SK Hynix (000660.KS) and platform company Naver (035420.KS) also dropped 0.42% and 1.13%, respectively.

** Taylor, Texas has been picked as the location for Samsung's new $17 billion plant to make advanced chips for functions such as mobile, 5G, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence, the company said. read more

** Foreigners were net buyers of 221.2 billion won ($185.98 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** New Zealand's central bank lifted interest rates for the second time in as many months on Wednesday, just a day before South Korea's central bank holds the last policy meeting of the year, where it is widely expected to raise rates. read more

** The won was quoted at 1,189.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , nearly unchanged from its previous close at 1,189.7.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,189.4 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,189.8.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 108.34.

** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.6 basis points to 2.406%.

($1 = 1,189.3900 won)

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Arun Koyyur

