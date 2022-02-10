S.Korea stocks flat ahead of U.S. inflation data

Summary

SEOUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares flitted between positive and negative territory on Thursday with investors being cautious ahead of a widely expected robust U.S. inflation reading due later in the day, and as the country reported a record coronavirus cases.

** The Korean won was flat, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** By 0215 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) was flat at 2,768.25, after dropping as much as 0.26% earlier in the session. The index closed 0.82% higher on Wednesday.

** Among the heavyweights, chip giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) rose 0.40% and peer SK Hynix (000660.KS) climbed 1.59%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution (373220.KS) dropped 6.26%.

** The inflation data is considered crucial for the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering timeline, with markets now pricing in a one-in-three chance that the central bank might hike rates by a full 50 basis points in March.

** Keeping investors on toes, South Korea continued to report a record COVID-19 cases, with the daily tally at 54,122, as the Omicron variant drives a wave of infections.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index (.KS11) was 257.20 million shares and of the total traded issues of 931, the number of advancing shares was 357.

** On the main board, foreigners were net buyers of 158.7 billion won ($132.61 million) worth of shares.

** The won was quoted at 1,196.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , nearly flat from its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,196.5 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,196.9.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.10 point to 107.74.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 2.8 basis points to 2.251%, while the benchmark 10-year yield slipped 1.9 basis points to 2.670%.

($1 = 1,196.7800 won)

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

