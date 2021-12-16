S.Korea stocks gain as investors take relief from Fed outcome

Summary KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Thursday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as a much-anticipated outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting gave investors some relief. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** By 0212 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) rose 10.67 points, or 0.36%, to 3,000.06, extending gains to a second day.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

** Chip giants led gains, with Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and SK Hynix (000660.KS) rising 0.13% and 0.40%, respectively, while biopharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics (207940.KS) added 4.87%.

** The Fed said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March and begin raising interest rates as much as three times next year as the economy nears full employment and the U.S. central bank copes with a surge of inflation. read more

** South Korea's vice finance minister said he sees impacts on financial markets from Fed's decisions to be limited but added the ministry is ready to deploy contingency plans to stabilise markets if needed.

** Meanwhile, the country said it will reinstate social distancing rules a month-and-a-half after lifting them under a 'living with COVID-19' policy, as spiralling numbers of both new infections and serious cases threaten to overwhelm its medical system. read more

** Foreigners were net buyers of 137.2 billion won ($115.98 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,182.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.22% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,183.0, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,182.1.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 109.17.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.1 basis point to 2.165%.

($1 = 1,182.9800 won)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Joori Roh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.