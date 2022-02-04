S.Korea stocks gain for third session on upbeat U.S. equity futures

Summary

Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose for a third straight session on Friday and logged their best weekly gain in almost a year, tracking strength in U.S. equity futures after online retailer Amazon.com Inc beat profit estimates. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) rose 42.44 points, or 1.57%, to 2,750.26 as of 0630 GMT. It was a holiday-shortened week but the index gained 3.2% on Thursday and Friday combined, the best weekly gain in a year.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) rose 0.95% and peer SK Hynix (000660.KS) added 0.40%, while LG Chem (051910.KS) inched higher 0.15% and Naver (035420.KS) rose 2.18%.

** Amazon.com's surprise earnings created positive sentiment about big tech companies and led to better market sentiment, while a stronger won helped attracting offshore investor demand, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 190.4 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,197.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.79% higher than its previous close at 1,206.4.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,197.7 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,198.4.

** The KOSPI has fallen 7.64% so far this year, but lost 10.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index (.KS11) was 526.52 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 930, the number of advancing shares was 767.

** The won has lost 0.7% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.11 point to 108.00.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.6 basis points to 2.195%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.4 basis points to 2.622%.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

