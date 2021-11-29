S.Korea stocks hit near 11-month low on Omicron variant fears

Summary KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

Korean won flat vs U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares hit their lowest in nearly 11 months on Monday, as concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant and its impact on the global economy sparked a broad sell-off. The won was flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** By 0216 GMT, the KOSPI (.KS11) fell 8.83 points, or 0.30%, to 2,927.61, after dropping as much as 1.55% in early trade to the lowest intraday level since Jan. 4.

** The index is set for a fifth straight session of losses.

** The Omicron variant spread around the world on Sunday, with new cases found in the Netherlands, Denmark and Australia even as more countries imposed travel restrictions to seal themselves off. read more

** At home, South Korea reported 3,309 new coronavirus cases for Sunday, but no Omicron variant cases have been reported so far.

** The global spread of the variant may impact the country's strong run of exports growth. South Korean exports likely grew for a 13th straight month in November, according to a Reuters poll. read more

** Chip giants Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and SK Hynix (000660.KS) rose 0.69% and 2.16%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem (051910.KS) and Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) fell 0.69% and 1.22%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 27.7 billion won ($23.20 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,193.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , nearly unchanged from its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,193.8, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,194.0.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 108.84.

** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.7 basis points to 2.300%.

($1 = 1,193.8800 won)

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Devika Syamnath

