S.Korea stocks inch higher as strong foreign buying offsets global cenbank moves

Summary KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares edged up on Friday, as strong buying by foreign investors offset more hawkish-than-expected moves from major central banks, while Omicron coronavirus variant fears also weighed on sentiment. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** By 0227 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) rose 3.47 points, or 0.12%, to 3,009.88, extending gains to a third straight day.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** It stood flat on a weekly basis, following two straight weeks of gains.

** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and SK Hynix (000660.KS) fell 0.39% and 1.61%, respectively, while platform company Naver (035420.KS) slid 0.52%.

** The Bank of England surprised markets with a rate hike, while the European Central Bank trimmed its super-sized bond buying program, adopting more hawkish stances than expected. read more

** Foreigners were net buyers with 235.7 billion won ($198.74 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

** The country will reinstate stricter social distancing rules from Saturday, limiting private gatherings and working hours of businesses, as it continued to report near record daily virus cases. read more

** The government will prepare a new 4.3 trillion won ($3.6 billion) stimulus package to help support small-sized and self-employed businesses hurt by the reimposition of tougher COVID-19 curbs. read more

** The won was quoted at 1,185.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.11% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,185.8 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,184.7.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 109.30.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 1.755%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.2 bps to 2.149%.

($1 = 1,185.9600 won)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.