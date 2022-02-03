S.Korea stocks jump the most in over two months on strong data

Summary KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares jumped the most in more than two months, with the market tracking a rally in global equities on Thursday, as investors welcomed data that signalled the country's factory activity grew at the sharpest pace in six months.

** The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) was up 44.52 points, or 1.67%, at 2,707.86 by 0631 GMT, the sharpest gain since last December.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) traded flat and peer SK Hynix (000660.KS) rose 2.90%, while LG Chem (051910.KS) climbed 5.95% and Naver (035420.KS) advanced 3.39%.

** Easing of market volatility over the national holiday period led to Monday's rise as local shares tracked gains on the Wall Street in the past few days, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** South Korea's factory activity grew at the sharpest pace since last July as output and new order picked up, but persistent supply chain woes weighed on the outlook, a private-sector survey showed on Thursday. read more

** Foreigners were net buyers of 10.3 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,206.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.07% lower than its previous close at 1,205.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,206.3 per dollar, down 0.6% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,206.9.

** The KOSPI dropped 9.06% so far this year, but lost 11.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index (.KS11) was 428.93 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 930, the number of advancing shares was 809.

** The won weakened 1.5% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.15 points to 108.10.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.3 basis points to 2.155%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 2.3 basis points to 2.563%.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

