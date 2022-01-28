S.Korea stocks log worst monthly drop since onset of pandemic

Summary KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

For the midday report, please click <a href="/markets/stocks/skorea-stocks-set-worst-week-since-onset-pandemic-2022-01-28/"> read more </a>

SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed higher on Friday, but posted the sharpest monthly drop since the onset of the pandemic, as investors were rattled by a resurgence of local COVID-19 cases and the U.S. Federal Reserve's pivot to policy tightening.

** The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) closed up 48.85 points, or 1.87%, at 2,663.34. For the week, the index slumped 6.03%, the sharpest loss since mid-March 2020.

** For January, the index dropped 10.56%, the most since an 11.69% decline in March 2020.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) rose 2.81% and peer SK Hynix (000660.KS) climbed 6.17%, while LG Chem (051910.KS) advanced 4.75% and Naver (035420.KS) gained 2.31%.

** It has been a volatile few days due to a hawkish Federal Reserve and geopolitical risks in Ukraine, and the only positive momentum traders seem to look forward to is corporate earnings in the coming weeks, said Park Kwang-nam, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** South Korea reported 16,096 new coronavirus cases for Thursday, another daily record after posting 14,518 a day before, amid the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 693.1 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,205.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.22% lower than its previous close at 1,202.8.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,206.4 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,207.1.

** The KOSPI has dropped 10.56% so far this year, but lost 12.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.2 basis points to 2.195%, while the benchmark 10-year yield lost 1.1 basis points to 2.601%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.