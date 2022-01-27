S.Korea stocks log worst session since Aug 2020 as U.S. rate hikes near

Summary KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares logged their sharpest drop in almost a year and a half on Thursday as investors fret over the Federal Reserve's plan to combat inflation with higher interest rates starting as early as March, while some sold LG Energy Solution shares at the trading debut. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) fell 94.75 points, or 3.50%, to 2,614.49 as of 06:33 GMT, the sharpest drop since Aug. 20, 2020.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) fell 2.73% and peer SK Hynix (000660.KS) declined 3.40%, while LG Chem (051910.KS) fell 8.13% and Naver (035420.KS) slipped 3.19%.

** U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell warned that inflation remains above the Fed's long-run goal and supply chain issues may be more persistent than previously thought. read more

** Shares of LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES) (373220.KS) jumped in their debut on Thursday after South Korea's biggest-ever IPO attracted bids worth $13 trillion, making it the country's second-most valuable company. read more

** Nuclear-armed North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles on Thursday, drawing condemnation from the United States for what would be the sixth round of missile tests this month. read more

** Foreigners were net sellers of 1,629.4 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,202.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.42% lower than its previous close at 1,197.7.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,203.1 per dollar, down 0.5% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,203.6.

** The KOSPI has fallen 12.20% so far this year, but lost 9.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 6.3 basis points to 2.219%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.9 basis points to 2.612%.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

