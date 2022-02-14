S.Korea stocks posts biggest drop in over 2 weeks on geopolitical risks

Summary

Summary Companies KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Monday, as geopolitical risks over Ukraine rippled through global markets. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) fell 45.98 points, or 1.67%, to 2,701.73 as of 04:25.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) fell 1.87% and peer SK Hynix (000660.KS) was flat, while LG Chem (051910.KS) fell 1.26% and Naver (035420.KS) fell 1.98%.

** Wall Street shares declined and market here is tracking that loss over geopolitical risks over Ukraine grew in the past few days, said Kim Se-hun, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities said.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 141.8 billion won ($118.37 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,198.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.02% lower than its previous close at 1,198.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,198.9 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,199.5.

** The KOSPI has fallen 9.27% so far this year, but lost 8.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index (.KS11) was 447.67 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 932, the number of advancing shares was 117.

** The won has lost 0.8% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.10 points to 107.57.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.6 basis points to 2.329%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.7 basis points to 2.702%.

($1 = 1,197.8900 won)

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich

