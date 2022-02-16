S.Korea stocks rebound on signs of easing Russia-Ukraine tensions

Summary

Summary Companies KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rebounded on Wednesday as signs of easing tensions between Russia and Ukraine aided investor sentiment. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield also rose.

** By 0200 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) rose 39.48 points, or 1.48%, to 2,716.02, after three straight sessions of losses.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and SK Hynix (000660.KS) rose 0.95% and 3.54%, respectively, while platform company Naver (035420.KS) added 1.10%.

** Stock markets around the world, including in the United States, rallied after Russia indicated it had withdrawn some of its troops from exercises near the Ukraine border. read more

** Away from geopolitical issues, eyes are on minutes of the Federal Reserve's January meeting due out later on Wednesday, amid speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise rates by a full 50 basis points in March.

** South Korea reported a daily record of 90,443 new coronavirus cases, doubling within a week amid the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant. read more

** Separately, data showed the country's unemployment rate edged down in January, with the number of people employed rising at the sharpest pace in nearly 22 years. read more

** Foreigners were net sellers of 32.2 billion won ($26.90 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,197.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.23% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,197.1 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,197.5.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 point to 107.61.

** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.6 basis point to 2.716%.

($1 = 1,197.0900 won)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.