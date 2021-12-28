S.Korea stocks rise after strong Wall Street rally

Summary KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday following a strong close for U.S. shares even as retail investors continued to sell to book profit before the year-end. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) rose 3.38 points, or 0.11%, to 3,002.93 as of 02:45.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) slipped 0.25% and peer SK Hynix (000660.KS) fell 1.19%, while LG Chem (051910.KS) rose 0.16% and Naver (035420.KS) gained 0.26%.

** Jump in U.S. shares has lifted investor sentiment and they are buying dividend stocks before the year-end, said Park Kwang-nam, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Wall Street's main stock indexes notched their fourth straight session of gains, after reports last week said the highly infectious Omicron variant may not be as deadly as earlier types of COVID-19. read more

** Foreigners were net buyers of 114.1 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,186.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.03% higher than its previous close at 1,186.8.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,186.6 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,186.8.

** The KOSPI, which has been flat in the previous 30 trading sessions, has risen 4.51% so far this year.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index (.KS11) was 296.53 million shares. Of the total 931 issues traded, 368 shares advanced.

** The won has lost 8.4% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 109.13.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.0 basis points to 1.786%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.4 basis points to 2.208%.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

