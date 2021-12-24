S.Korea stocks rise on chip rally, improved risk appetite

Summary KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won flat against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares headed for their best session in two weeks on Friday, powered by a rally in chip shares and Wall Street's strong overnight performance on positive U.S. data that offset concerns over the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The Korean won held flat, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** By 0143 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) rose 17.72 points, or 0.59%, to 3,015.89, set for the sharpest daily jump since Dec. 9 and extending gains into a fourth straight day.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** The benchmark index was nearly unchanged for the week, after logging a three-week winning streak.

** The S&P 500 notched a record-high close on Thursday, with oil prices also rising, as strong U.S. jobs data and consumer spending put the world's largest economy on track for a strong finish to 2021. read more

** Further boosting sentiment, studies showed that Omicron carries a lower risk of hospitalisation, while Merck (MRK.N) and Pfizer (PFE.N) said their COVID-19 antiviral pills are effective against the variant. read more

** At home, chip heavyweights rose for a fourth straight day, with Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) jumping to the highest level in more than four months and SK Hynix (000660.KS) touching a 6-1/2-month high, as hopes for a rosy sector-wide outlook continued.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 125.2 billion won ($105.43 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,188.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , nearly unchanged from its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,187.3, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,187.0.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 109.02.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.3 basis point to 2.212%.

($1 = 1,187.5200 won)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.