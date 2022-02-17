S.Korea stocks rise as U.S. rate-hike bets steady

Summary

Summary Companies KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Thursday, as bets for aggressive U.S. rate hikes steadied after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting assuaged investors. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) rose 36.15 points, or 1.32%, to 2,765.83 as of 02:48 GMT.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and peer SK Hynix (000660.KS) rose 0.67% and 1.53%, respectively, while LG Chem (051910.KS) fell 0.77% and Naver (035420.KS) rose 0.77%.

** There were no surprises from the Fed's minutes and it wasn't as hawkish, which is pushing KOSPI higher, said Park Kwang-nam, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 304.7 billion won ($254.89 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,196.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.10% higher than its previous close at 1,197.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,195.4 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,195.4.

** The KOSPI has fallen 7.11% so far this year and lost 8.3% in the last 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume on KOSPI during the session was 265.55 million shares. Of the total 928 traded issues, 775 advanced.

** The won has lost 0.6% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 107.71.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.5 basis points to 2.310%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.9 basis points to 2.720%.

($1 = 1,195.4000 won)

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich

