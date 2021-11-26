S.Korea stocks set for biggest weekly drop in 1 month on virus woes

Summary KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea's shares were set on Friday for the biggest weekly fall in a month, as a near-record daily infections at home and a new coronavirus variant spreading in Africa spooked investors. The won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** By 0233 GMT, the KOSPI (.KS11) was down 29.73 points, or 1.00%, at 2,950.54, the lowest level in a week. The benchmark extended losses for a fourth consecutive session.

** The index lost 0.69% so far this week, set for the sharpest drop in four weeks.

** Leading the declines were chip giants Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and SK Hynix (000660.KS), falling 1.76% and 2.98%, respectively.

** The variant, spreading in South Africa, raises concerns that it might make vaccines less effective and imperil efforts to fight the pandemic, prompting Britain to introduce travel restrictions. read more

** The South Korea health minister said the government is reviewing whether to make changes to its 'living with COVID-19' policies and announce comprehensive measures on Monday.

** That comes as the country reported 3,901 new cases on Thursday, hovering near the peak marked earlier in the week. read more

** On the main board, foreigners were net buyers of 3.9 billion won ($3.27 million) worth of shares.

** The won was quoted at 1,193.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.26% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,193.1 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,193.8.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.17 points to 108.81.

** The benchmark 10-year treasury bond yield fell by 4.2 basis points to 2.305%.

($1 = 1,193.5200 won)

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

