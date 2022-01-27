S.Korea stocks set for sharpest fall in 1 year on hawkish Fed

Summary KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean stocks were set on Thursday to log the sharpest drop in a year as risk-averse sentiment strengthened after the U.S. central bank signalled an interest rate hike in March while investors sold LG Energy Solution shares at the trading debut.

** The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) was down 80.63 points, or 2.98%, at 2,628.61, as of 0237 GMT, set for its sharpest drop since Jan. 29, 2021.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) fell 2.18% and peer SK Hynix (000660.KS) dropped 4.68%, while LG Chem (051910.KS) slumped 7.53% and Naver (035420.KS) dropped 1.44%.

** U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell warned that inflation remains above the Fed's long-run goal and supply chain issues may be more persistent than previously thought. read more

** Market is reacting to a hawkish Fed, but also foreign investors are massively selling LG Energy Solution shares to take profit on its debut trading day, said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 1,390.2 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** Shares of LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES) (373220.KS) jumped in their debut on Thursday after South Korea's biggest-ever IPO attracted bids worth $13 trillion, making it the country's second-most valuable company. read more

** The won was quoted at 1,202.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.41% lower than its previous close at 1,197.7.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,202.4 per dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,203.3.

** The KOSPI has fallen 11.72% so far this year, but lost 9.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index (.KS11) was 264.70 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 931, the number of advancing shares was 29.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.19 points to 107.87.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 6.1 basis points to 2.217%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.1 basis points to 2.604%.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

