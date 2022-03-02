S.Korea stocks slide amid Ukraine crisis; Biden speech in focus

Summary

Summary Companies KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, March 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares slid in a range-bound trade on Wednesday, as investors assessed the Ukraine crisis and also awaited more remarks from the U.S. President's State of the Union address. The Korean won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** By 0216 GMT, the KOSPI (.KS11) was down 3.96 points, or 0.15%, at 2,695.22. The market was closed for trading on Tuesday due to a public holiday.

** Among heavyweights, chip giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) fell 0.42%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution (373220.KS) and chipmaker SK Hynix (000660.KS) added 1.58% and 0.40%, respectively.

** U.S. President Joe Biden led a standing ovation for the embattled Ukrainian people on Tuesday in a State of the Union speech that he rewrote to assail Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine. read more

** On Tuesday, South Korea joined the Western countries to impose sanctions on Russian banks, by halting any financial transactions with seven major Russia banks and strongly urging to suspend participation in trading Russian state bonds.

** Meanwhile, the Asian country posted a record of 219,241 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a sharp spike after the daily tally hovered around 170,000.

** Separately, a private-sector survey showed South Korea's factory activity grew at the sharpest pace in eight months in February, supported by strong demand, but manufacturers were seen facing persistent supply chain woes and inflationary pressures. read more

** Foreigners were net sellers of 121.1 billion won ($100.56 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,204.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.18% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,204.6, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,205.2.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.21 point to 108.21.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 5.8 basis points to 2.617%.

($1 = 1,204.2400 won)

Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

