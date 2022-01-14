S.Korea stocks slide as interest rate hike dampens risk mood

Summary KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were set for their worst session in nearly four weeks on Friday, after the Nasdaq slumped overnight and as risk appetite was dampened by an interest rate hike to contain high inflation. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** By 0153 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) fell 36.85 points, or 1.24%, to 2,925.24 and was set for its worst day since Dec. 20. The index was set for a fourth straight weekly decline.

** Tech heavyweights tracked the Nasdaq's 2.5% drop on Thursday, with chip giants Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and SK Hynix (000660.KS) down 0.51% and 2.32%, respectively, while platform company Naver (035420.KS) slid 2.59%.

** South Korea's central bank raised its benchmark rate to 1.25%, bringing the rate back to where it was before the pandemic. read more

** The bank said consumer inflation will stay in the 3%-range for a while and exceed the path seen earlier.

** Separately, the country's finance minister said the government will submit a supplementary budget, expected at around 14 trillion won by this month, adding most of it to be financed by issuing treasury bonds.

** Those news pulled down the March futures on the three-year treasury bonds by as much as 0.25 point.

** On the main KOSPI board, foreigners were net sellers of 132.1 billion won ($111.17 million) worth of shares.

** The won was quoted at 1,188.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.10% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,188.0 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,188.3.

** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.5 basis points to 2.422%.

($1 = 1,188.2200 won)

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

