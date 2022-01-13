S.Korea stocks slide on retail investor selling ahead of mega IPO

Summary KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares slid on Thursday, dragged by selling from retail investors ahead of the long-awaited public subscription for battery maker LG Energy Solution's $10.7 billion IPO. The Korean won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** By 0252 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) fell 3.38 points, or 0.11%, to 2,969.10, reversing early gains of 0.32%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) fell 0.51%, while its peer SK Hynix (000660.KS) rose 0.39%.

** LG Energy Solution's IPO has received bids worth around $80 billion from institutional investors, according to sources, 13 times more than the offered $6 billion, while the public subscription for retail investors will take place on Jan. 18 and 19. read more

** Meanwhile, U.S. December inflation data showed price pressures surging, reiterating the need for a quicker rate hike. The data, however, came in line with expectations, which appeared to have reassured investors. read more

** The South Korean central bank holds its monetary policy meeting on Friday, where it is expected to raise the policy rate to 1.25% to restrain inflationary risks and financial imbalances. read more

** Capping the benchmark index's decline, foreign investors net bought 112.6 billion won ($94.76 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

** U.S. inflation data had only limited impact on the market, while uncertainties on KOSPI remain high ahead of the mega IPO later this month, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

** The won was quoted at 1,188.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.17% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,188.3, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,188.7.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 108.46.

** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.7 basis point to 2.435%.

($1 = 1,188.2600 won)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.