S.Korea stocks slide on U.S. inflation data, Ukraine worries

Summary

Summary Companies KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, March 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Friday, as red-hot U.S. inflation data dampened risk appetite, while little progress in Russia-Ukraine talks also weighed on investor sentiment. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** By 0218 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) fell 20.37 points, or 0.76%, to 2,659.95. For the week, the index is set for a 2.1% decline, reversing a 1.4% gain in the previous week.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** Leading the declines, chip giants Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and SK Hynix (000660.KS) fell 1.54% and 2.92%, respectively, while battery maker LG Energy Solution (373220.KS) tumbled 6.35%.

** U.S. consumer inflation shot up 7.9% year-on-year in February, marking the largest annual increase in 40 years. read more

** The data comes a week ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's March meeting, where the central bank is expected to raise the interest rates by at least 25 basis points. read more

** Talks between Ukraine and Russia on Thursday failed to bring any respite in the conflict, which has trapped hundreds of thousands of civilians in Ukrainian cities sheltering. read more

** At home, South Korea posted a $1.39 billion trade deficit for the first 10 days of March, data showed, with soaring commodities prices heightening pressure on the trade-reliant economy. read more

** Foreigners were net sellers of 354.0 billion won ($287.28 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,232.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.37% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,232.4, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,232.5.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.11 point to 108.14.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.2 basis points to 2.694%.

($1 = 1,232.2300 won)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.