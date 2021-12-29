S.Korea stocks slip after U.S. downturn

Summary KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday as technology stocks traded ex-dividend and after two major Wall Street indexes snapped a four-day rise. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) fell 25.73 points, or 0.85%, to 2,994.51, as of 0210 GMT.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) fell 1.62% and peer SK Hynix (000660.KS) dropped 1.18%, while LG Chem (051910.KS) slipped 0.79% and Naver (035420.KS) eased 0.26%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 153.3 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,186.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.09% higher than its previous close at 1,188.0.

** South Korean exports likely grew for a 14th straight month in December on year-end holiday demand for chips and petrochemical goods, while inflation is expected to remain near a decade high, a Reuters poll showed. read more

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,186.5 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,187.2.

** The KOSPI has risen 4.21% so far this year, and gained 0.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index (.KS11) was 268.59 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 931, the number of advancing shares was 402.

** The won has lost 8.5% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 109.15, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.28%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.7 basis point to 1.779%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.6 basis points to 2.180%.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

