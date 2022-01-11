S.Korea stocks track Wall Street lower, tech heavyweights cap losses

Summary KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday for a fourth session in five, as risk appetite was dampened by rising bets for earlier-than-expected U.S. interest rate hikes. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** By 0210 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) fell 11.38 points, or 0.39%, to 2,915.34, following a 0.95% dip on Monday. The index has fallen 2.09% so far this year.

** South Korean markets tracked overnight losses on Wall Street as bets of a rate hike, which could come as early as March, led investors to pare risky assets and lifted the 10-year Treasury yield to a two-year high.

** Investors look to incumbent Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's nomination hearing later in the day and the key December U.S. inflation data due later this week. read more

** Meanwhile, the Bank of Korea is scheduled to hold its monetary policy meeting on Friday.

** Tech heavyweights rose, capping the benchmark index's fall. Chip giants Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and SK Hynix (000660.KS) gained 0.26% and 1.20%, respectively, while platform company Naver (035420.KS) added 0.45%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 134.2 billion won ($112.26 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** Days before pricing its $10.7 billion IPO, South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution forecast its market share to overtake main rival CATL and said it was aiming for a double-digit operating margin. read more

** The won was quoted at 1,196.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.26% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,195.1, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,194.8.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 108.30.

** The 10-year yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 2.473%.

($1 = 1,195.4000 won)

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

