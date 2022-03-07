S.Korea stocks tumble 2.5% on Russia-Ukraine war; won hits 20-month low

Summary

Summary Companies KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, March 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares tumbled more than 2.5% on Monday, as deepening crisis in Ukraine and calls for harsher sanctions against Russia stoked fears of a stagflationary shock that would hurt the European region.

** The won also weakened to its lowest level since early June 2020, while the benchmark bond yield fell, as investors pulled out money from riskier assets.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** By 0303 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) dropped 68.98 points, or 2.54%, to 2,644.45, set for the worst day in a week and a half.

** Leading declines, chip giants Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and SK Hynix (000660.KS) fell 2.24% and 3.61%, respectively, while LG Chem (051910.KS) dropped 5.23%.

** Persistent fighting blocked efforts to evacuate 200,000 people from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol for a second day in a row on Sunday as Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to press ahead with his offensive, which he said was going to plan, unless Kyiv surrendered. read more

** South Korea has decided to sever transactions with Russia's central bank, its foreign ministry said.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 808.8 billion won ($659.06 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,227.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 1.06% lower than its previous close.

** The foreign exchange authority was spotted selling dollars on Monday to limit a decline in the won KRW= currency, traders said, after a warning that it was monitoring speculative movement in the offshore market.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,227.3 per dollar, down 0.8% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,228.3.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 point to 108.09.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 2.651%.

($1 = 1,227.2000 won)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.