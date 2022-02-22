S.Korea stocks tumble as Ukraine crisis worsens

Summary

SEOUL, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell nearly 2% on Tuesday and were set for their sharpest drop in almost a month, after Russia ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** By 0246 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) fell 49.89 points, or 1.82%, to 2,693.91. If losses hold, the benchmark will mark its worst day since Jan. 27. It has fallen 9.53% so far this year.

** Leading the decline, chip giants Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and SK Hynix (000660.KS) slid 1.75% and 1.92%, respectively, while battery maker LG Energy Solution (373220.KS) dropped 2.32%.

** Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. read more

** The United Nations regretted Russia's action, the body's political affairs chief told an emergency Security Council meeting, warning that the risk of 'major conflict' was real and needed to be prevented.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 389.8 billion won ($326.12 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,195.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.28% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,195.3 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,195.8.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.16 point to 107.76.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 5.4 basis points to 2.314%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 6.6 basis points to 2.708%.

($1 = 1,195.2500 won)

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

