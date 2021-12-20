S.Korea stocks, won drop as Omicron fans global growth fears

Summary KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell more than 1% early on Monday and the won hit a three-week low, with investors worldwide offloading riskier assets as the Omicron COVID-19 variant threatened the global economic outlook.

** By 0231 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) fell 39.95 points, or 1.32%, to 2,977.78.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) fell 0.77% and peer SK Hynix (000660.KS) rose 0.41%, while LG Chem (051910.KS) fell 3.73% and Naver (035420.KS) fell 2.60%.

** Several European countries are mulling tighter COVID-19 restrictions ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly, although the United States seemed set to remain open. read more

** Foreigners were net sellers of 247.8 billion won ($208.35 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,189.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.71% lower than its previous close at 1,180.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,189.1 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,189.0.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 points to 109.38

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.6 basis points to 1.767%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.4 basis points to 2.129%.

($1 = 1,189.3400 won)

Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Devika Syamnath

