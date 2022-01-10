S.Korean shares fall as investors brace for hawkish Fed moves

Summary KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Monday as investors braced for a faster-than-anticipated U.S. interest rate hike, a projection that roiled bond markets. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) fell 32.35 points, or 1.09%, to 2,922.54 as of 0257 GMT.

** Uncertainties around tightening of U.S. monetary policies are hurting sentiment in stock markets around the globe, said Kim Se-hun, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) fell 0.51% and peer SK Hynix (000660.KS) slid 2.76%, while LG Chem (051910.KS) declined 2.09% and Naver (035420.KS) slipped 1.63%.

** A "very tight" job market and unabated inflation might require the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than expected and begin reducing its overall asset holdings as a second brake on the economy, U.S. central bank policymakers said in their meeting last month. read more

** Foreigners were net sellers of 83.7 billion won ($69.72 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,200.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.05%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,200.6 per dollar, down 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,200.8.

** The KOSPI has fallen 1.85% so far this year, but lost 0.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume was 273.80 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 931, the number of advancing shares was 244.

** The won has lost 1.0% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 point to 108.17.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.9 basis points to 2.073%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.9 basis points to 2.487%.

($1 = 1,200.5600 won)

Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V

