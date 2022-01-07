S.Korean shares rebound as Samsung Elec earnings boost chip sector

Summary KOSPI up after 2 days of falls, foreigners net buyers

Korean won hits 17-1/2-month low against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rebounded on Friday, buoyed by gains in chip heavyweights after Samsung Electronics reported upbeat preliminary results for the fourth quarter. The Korean won weakened to a 17-1/2-month low, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** By 0145 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) had risen 27.38 points, or 0.94%, to 2,947.91, after two sessions of sharp losses.

** Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) jumped 1.69% after the company said its fourth-quarter operating profit likely jumped 52% on-year to its highest for the quarter in four years, helped by solid demand for server memory chips and higher margins in chip contract manufacturing. read more

** Its peer SK Hynix (000660.KS) rose 2.40%, while other heavyweights such as platform company Naver (035420.KS) and biopharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics (207940.KS) added 0.59% and 0.48%, respectively.

** On the main board, foreigners were net buyers of 273.4 billion won ($227.44 million) worth of shares.

** Markets now await the U.S. labour data, due later in the day, which could reinforce the case for early Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

** The won was quoted at 1,201.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.07% lower than its previous close, after having fallen 0.27% in early trade to its lowest level since July 20, 2020. The currency was down for a sixth straight session.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,202.5, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,202.8.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 point to 108.27.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 1.998%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.5 basis points to 2.446%.

($1 = 1,202.0700 won)

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

