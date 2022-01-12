S.Korean shares rise on Powell inflation vow

Summary KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, tracking a Wall Street rebound overnight, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell vowed to tackle inflation to support economic growth. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) rose 41.90 points, or 1.43%, to 2,969.28 as of 03:38 GMT.

** Powell said on Tuesday the Fed was determined to ensure that high inflation did not become "entrenched," and that far from diminishing job growth, a turn to higher policy interest rates and a runoff of its asset holdings was necessary to keep the current economic expansion underway. read more

** Powell's comments reassured markets that he may not be as hawkish as he could be, providing some relief to investors, Mirae Asset Securities analyst Park Kwang-nam said.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and peer SK Hynix (000660.KS)were flat, while LG Chem (051910.KS) and Naver (035420.KS)rose 5.18% and 3.13%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 392.2 billion won ($329.41 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,190.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.37% higher than its previous close at 1,194.7.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,190.2 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,190.8.

** The KOSPI has fallen 0.28% so far this year, but gained 0.6% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index (.KS11) was 337.81 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 931, the number of advancing shares was 710.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.9 basis points to 2.009%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.4 basis points to 2.441%.

($1 = 1,190.6100 won)

Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich

