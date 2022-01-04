S.Korean stocks fall as strong dollar, Omicron worries weigh

Summary KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, hurt by the dollar's strength as traders bet on a more aggressive rate hike by the Federal Reserve, while higher cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant and preventive curbs dented sentiment further.

** The Korean won weakened to a 12-week-low, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** By 0210 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) fell 12.33 points, or 0.41%, to 2,975.58, following a 0.37% gain on Monday.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) fell 0.13%, while platform company Naver (035420.KS) also dropped 2.53%.

** Money markets have fully priced in a first U.S. rate increase by May, and two more by the end of 2022, CME Group's FedWatch program showed.

** Fears over the rapid spread of the Omicron variant led to preventive curbs in a number of businesses, including several major U.S. banks that encouraged staffs to work from home during the first few weeks of the year. read more

** That offset an overnight boost on Wall Street, which was driven by strong gains in Apple (AAPL.O) and Tesla (TSLA.O).

** China's factory activity grew at its fastest pace in six months in December, a private survey showed, but that did little in aiding risk appetite. read more

** Foreigners were net buyers of 21.0 billion won ($17.58 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,194.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.26%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,194.5, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,195.1.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 point to 108.77.

** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.8 basis points to 2.361%.

($1 = 1,194.5400 won)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Joori Roh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.