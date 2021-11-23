S.Korean stocks track Wall Street lower; won weakens

Summary KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street lower after U.S. President Joe Biden nominated Jerome Powell to serve another four years as the Federal Reserve's chairman. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) fell 18.47 points, or 0.61%, to 2,994.78 as of 0245 GMT.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) rose 0.13% and peer SK Hynix (000660.KS) added 0.42%. LG Chem (051910.KS) and Naver (035420.KS) fell 3.27% and 2.44%, respectively.

** Samsung Electronics Co said it had not made a final decision on the location of a new $17 billion chip plant in the United States, after the Wall Street Journal reported it would be Taylor, Texas. read more

** Foreigners were net buyers of 161.9 billion won ($136.20 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,189.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.38%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,189.9 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,190.9.

** The KOSPI has risen 4.22% so far this year, but gained 1.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index (.KS11) was 327.37 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 929, the number of advancing shares was 383.

** The won has lost 8.7% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.14 points to 108.19.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.6 basis points to 2.073%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.3 basis points to 2.439%.

($1 = 1,188.7000 won)

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; editing by Uttaresh.V

