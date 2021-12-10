South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 10

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

Inflation-linked bond auction

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

T bill auction

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The South African rand dropped almost 2% on Thursday as manufacturing output slumped far more sharply than expected in October.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares slipped and the dollar held firm on Friday as traders edged away from riskier assets amid renewed concerns about COVID-19 and ahead of key U.S. inflation data that could set direction on Federal Reserve rates.

WALL STREET

Wall Street closed lower on Thursday as investors banked some profits after three straight days of gains and turned their focus toward upcoming inflation data and how it might influence the Federal Reserve's meeting next week.

GOLD

Gold prices edged higher on Friday but were headed for a fourth straight weekly fall as investors stayed away from big bets ahead of U.S. inflation data that could prompt the Federal Reserve to scale back its bond purchases at a faster pace.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Mabuza: Eskom management best available to tackle crisis

- Tongaat upbeat on R4bn rights issue

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Compiled by Alexander Winning

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.