South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 10
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Inflation-linked bond auction
T bill auction
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand dropped almost 2% on Thursday as manufacturing output slumped far more sharply than expected in October.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares slipped and the dollar held firm on Friday as traders edged away from riskier assets amid renewed concerns about COVID-19 and ahead of key U.S. inflation data that could set direction on Federal Reserve rates.
WALL STREET
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday as investors banked some profits after three straight days of gains and turned their focus toward upcoming inflation data and how it might influence the Federal Reserve's meeting next week.
GOLD
Gold prices edged higher on Friday but were headed for a fourth straight weekly fall as investors stayed away from big bets ahead of U.S. inflation data that could prompt the Federal Reserve to scale back its bond purchases at a faster pace.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Mabuza: Eskom management best available to tackle crisis
- Tongaat upbeat on R4bn rights issue
