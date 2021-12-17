South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 17
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Inflation-linked bond auction
T bill auction
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stock markets and the U.S. dollar struggled for traction on Friday after a rush of central bank meetings underlined the growing threat posed by a spike in global inflation.
WALL STREET
The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's announcement of a faster end to its pandemic-era stimulus pushed investors away from Big Tech and toward more economically sensitive sectors.
GOLD
Gold prices climbed on Friday, poised for their best week since mid-November, as the dollar weakened after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to withdraw its pandemic-era stimulus in response to broadening inflationary risks.
EMERGING MARKETS
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- End to Steinhoff pain in sight as settlement within reach
- Security cluster on high alert after Zuma parole judgment
- Treasury proposes changes to oil and gas royalties
