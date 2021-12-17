South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 17

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

Inflation-linked bond auction

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

T bill auction

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stock markets and the U.S. dollar struggled for traction on Friday after a rush of central bank meetings underlined the growing threat posed by a spike in global inflation.

WALL STREET

The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's announcement of a faster end to its pandemic-era stimulus pushed investors away from Big Tech and toward more economically sensitive sectors.

GOLD

Gold prices climbed on Friday, poised for their best week since mid-November, as the dollar weakened after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to withdraw its pandemic-era stimulus in response to broadening inflationary risks.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- End to Steinhoff pain in sight as settlement within reach

- Security cluster on high alert after Zuma parole judgment

- Treasury proposes changes to oil and gas royalties

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Alexander Winning

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.