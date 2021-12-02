South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec. 2

The following equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Thursday.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The South African rand and stocks continued their recovery on Wednesday from last week's plunge, as risk appetite returned somewhat to markets, with investors betting that the Omicron COVID-19 variant would not derail the economic recovery.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares edged higher in choppy trading on Thursday, helped by advances in Chinese real estate shares, though fears about the Omicron variant of the new coronavirus capped gains regionally.

WALL STREET

Wall Street's major averages fell more than 1% on Wednesday after a morning rally faded as investor angst about the latest coronavirus variant soared with the first U.S. case confirmation while the market also digested Fed comments on inflation.

GOLD

prices eased on Thursday hurt by a firmer dollar, as investors assessed how central banks are likely to respond to surging inflation and concerns over economic growth spurred by the new Omicron coronavirus variant.GOLD/

EMERGING MARKETS

Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo

