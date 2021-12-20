South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec. 20

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 20 - The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Monday.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The South African rand firmed on Friday against a subdued dollar in trade thinned by the start of the summer holiday season.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell to one-year lows on Monday and oil prices slid nearly 3% as surging Omicron COVID-19 cases triggered tighter curbs in Europe and threatened to swamp the global economy into the New Year.

WALL STREET

Wall Street finished lower on Friday, weighed down by Big Tech as investors worried about the Omicron coronavirus variant and digested the Federal Reserve's decision to end its pandemic-era stimulus faster.

GOLD

Gold prices edged higher on Monday, hovering near a three-week high hit last week, as fears over the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant boosted the metal's safe-haven appeal.

EMERGING MARKETS

Reporting by Emma Rumney

