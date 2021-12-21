South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec. 21
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 21 - The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks weakened on Monday amid a broader fall in emerging and developed equity markets, dragged down by renewed concerns over the fast-spreading Omicron variant, while the rand reversed earlier losses as the dollar steadied.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, shrugging off a bruising Wall Street session, as Chinese markets cheered Beijing's push to help troubled property firms, although surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant persist as a worry for investors.
WALL STREET
Wall Street's main indexes dropped more than 1% on Monday as investors worried about the Omicron COVID-19 variant potentially undercutting the economic rebound and a critical setback to President Joe Biden's social-spending bill.
GOLD
Gold prices were stuck in a tight range on Tuesday as a slightly weaker dollar countered an improvement in risk sentiment, while a surge in cases due to the Omicron coronavirus variant persist as a worry for investors.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.