South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec. 21

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 21 - The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks weakened on Monday amid a broader fall in emerging and developed equity markets, dragged down by renewed concerns over the fast-spreading Omicron variant, while the rand reversed earlier losses as the dollar steadied.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, shrugging off a bruising Wall Street session, as Chinese markets cheered Beijing's push to help troubled property firms, although surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant persist as a worry for investors.

WALL STREET

Wall Street's main indexes dropped more than 1% on Monday as investors worried about the Omicron COVID-19 variant potentially undercutting the economic rebound and a critical setback to President Joe Biden's social-spending bill.

GOLD

Gold prices were stuck in a tight range on Tuesday as a slightly weaker dollar countered an improvement in risk sentiment, while a surge in cases due to the Omicron coronavirus variant persist as a worry for investors.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Emma Rumney

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.