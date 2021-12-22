South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 22

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 22 - The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's stocks rebounded on Tuesday, as market appetite for risk assets improved after a selloff in global markets, though a surge in COVID-19 cases kept investors worried about the near-term economic outlook.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian sharemarkets were gaining ground on Wednesday as the risk appetite of global investors rises heading into year-end, despite the surging number of Omicron variant cases around the world.

WALL STREET

Wall Street's main indexes closed sharply higher on Tuesday, with strength in travel and tech shares as well as in Nike and Micron Technology following their earnings, as stocks rebounded from a coronavirus-fueled rout the session before.

GOLD

Gold prices were stuck in a narrow trading range on Wednesday as market participants headed into year-end holidays, with safe-haven demand fuelled by the rapidly spreading Omicron COVID-19 variant countering a steady improvement in risk appetite.

EMERGING MARKETS

Reporting by Emma Rumney

