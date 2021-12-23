South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 23

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 23 - The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Thursday.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's stocks rebounded on Tuesday, as market appetite for risk assets improved after a selloff in global markets, though a surge in COVID-19 cases kept investors worried about the near-term economic outlook.

GLOBAL MARKETS

A global share rally continued in early Asian trading on Thursday and the safe haven dollar was on the back foot as markets took cheer from positive signs about the impact of the omicron variant of COVID-19 and U.S. economic data.

WALL STREET

Wall Street's main indexes powered higher on Wednesday in a broad rally after upbeat economic data and hopeful developments about the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant that is sweeping the world.

GOLD

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday in thin year-end trading, as the safe-haven dollar weakened following encouraging study results on the Omicron COVID-19 variant and rising optimism about the global economic outlook.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Sipho Pityana files legal challenge against Absa for removing him from its board

- Ascendis once again at the brink as lenders call in debt

Reporting by Emma Rumney

