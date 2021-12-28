South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec. 28

The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- The South African Revenue Service to publish November trade data at 1200 GMT.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African markets were closed for a public holiday on Monday.

On Friday, the rand was stronger in thin holiday trade, building on gains made a day earlier when South African markets rode a global rally on easing concerns around the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

South African stocks took a breather in light holiday trade after a three day rally. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 Index (.JTOPI) edged down 0.16%, while the All-Share index (.JALSH) slipped 0.16%.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares gained on Tuesday, cruising in the slipstream of another record-setting day on Wall Street amid strong retail figures, while the safe-haven yen lost ground as traders stayed in riskier currencies and asset classes like equities.

WALL STREET

The S&P 500 index (.SPX) ended at a record high on Monday, its fourth straight session of gains, as strong U.S. retail sales underscored economic strength and eased worries from Omicron-driven flight cancellations that hit travel stocks.

GOLD

Gold prices slipped from a one-week high in thin trading on Tuesday, as easing concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant and strong U.S. retail sales data boosted risk appetite.

EMERGING MARKETS

Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo

