South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec. 3
The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday.
COVID-19
South Africa's health ministry holds its weekly briefing on COVID-19 infections and the country's vaccine rollout.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- IHS Markit's Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) for November to be published at 0715 GMT.
- South Africa's Treasury holds its weekly auction of inflation-linked bonds.
- South Africa's Treasury holds weekly auction for 3-month, 6-month 9-month and 1-year treasury bills.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa's rand bounced back on Thursday against a weaker dollar after again breaching the 16.00 mark in the previous session as the Omicron coronavirus variant established itself as the dominant strain in South Africa.
Stocks however, took a breather, reversing gains from previous sessions as some uncertainty over Omicron lingered and as South Africa saw an increase in COVID-19 reinfections due to the new variant.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Stocks fell on Friday after Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi said it would delist in New York, renewing concern about U.S.-China tensions and tech regulation, while oil headed for a sixth consecutive weekly drop on Omicron and rate hike worries.
WALL STREET
A broad rally sent Wall Street to a sharply higher close on Thursday, recovering ground lost over recent sessions as market participants snapped up bargains while digesting the implications of a shifting pandemic.
GOLD
Gold prices rose on Friday but a more hawkish stance of U.S. Federal Reserve officials on stimulus tapering and interest rate rises put the metal on course for a third straight weekly drop.
EMERGING MARKETS
