South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec. 3

The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday.

COVID-19

South Africa's health ministry holds its weekly briefing on COVID-19 infections and the country's vaccine rollout.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- IHS Markit's Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) for November to be published at 0715 GMT.

- South Africa's Treasury holds its weekly auction of inflation-linked bonds.

- South Africa's Treasury holds weekly auction for 3-month, 6-month 9-month and 1-year treasury bills.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's rand bounced back on Thursday against a weaker dollar after again breaching the 16.00 mark in the previous session as the Omicron coronavirus variant established itself as the dominant strain in South Africa.

Stocks however, took a breather, reversing gains from previous sessions as some uncertainty over Omicron lingered and as South Africa saw an increase in COVID-19 reinfections due to the new variant.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Stocks fell on Friday after Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi said it would delist in New York, renewing concern about U.S.-China tensions and tech regulation, while oil headed for a sixth consecutive weekly drop on Omicron and rate hike worries.

WALL STREET

A broad rally sent Wall Street to a sharply higher close on Thursday, recovering ground lost over recent sessions as market participants snapped up bargains while digesting the implications of a shifting pandemic.

GOLD

Gold prices rose on Friday but a more hawkish stance of U.S. Federal Reserve officials on stimulus tapering and interest rate rises put the metal on course for a third straight weekly drop.

EMERGING MARKETS

Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo

