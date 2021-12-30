South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec. 30

The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Thursday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

National Treasury will release budget data at 1200 GMT

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's rand inched lower against the dollar on Wednesday, as the currency struggled to make gains in holiday-thinned trade in the last week of 2021 despite increased appetite for riskier assets globally.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares flatlined on a slow Thursday as the spread of Omicron clouded what is the last trading day of the year for many exchanges, while oil was close to finishing 2021 with gains of more than 50%.

WALL STREET

The Dow and S&P 500 closed at all-time highs on Wednesday on a boost from retailers including Walgreens and Nike, as investors shrugged off concerns on the spreading Omicron variant.

GOLD

Gold was on course to record its worst performance in six years, though prices steadied above the key $1,800 per ounce level in thin trade on Thursday as a weak dollar countered pressure from firm Treasury yields.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Winde calls for end of national state of disaster

- Omicron provides some immunity against Delta, SA study finds

FIN 24

- Sibanye gold mines face imminent strike as unions slam 'pathetic' wage offer

- Eight business scandals that rocked South Africa in 2021

Compiled by Nqobile Dludla

