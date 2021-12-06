South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 6

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following equity, currency and commodity market moves may affect South African markets on Monday.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The South African rand slipped on Friday, struggling for momentum as uncertainty over the Omicron coronavirus variant lingered.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

GLOBAL MARKETS

U.S. and European stocks futures moved higher on Monday as Asian markets lagged, while bonds surrendered some of their recent gains and oil rallied as Saudi Arabia lifted its crude prices.

WALL STREET

Wall Street's major indexes closed lower on Friday, with the Nasdaq leading the declines as investors bet that a strong jobs report would not slow the Federal Reserve's withdrawal of support.

GOLD

Gold prices were flat on Monday, as the metal was caught between subdued U.S. bond yields and the prospect of the Federal Reserve tightening policy at a faster pace which dimmed its appeal.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Booster shots for health workers urgent in fourth wave

- Nersa ordered to process Eskom's electricity price plan

FIN 24

- Teacher unions mull mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Compiled by Alexander Winning

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.