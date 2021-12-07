South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 7
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Reserves data
Government bond auction
Q3 GDP
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand firmed on Monday on signs the Omicron coronavirus variant driving a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections in the country may be causing mainly mild infections.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks edged higher on Tuesday on receding worries about the impact of the Omicron variant while Chinese markets gained after the central bank there eased monetary policy.
WALL STREET
Wall Street's major averages closed higher on Monday with economically sensitive sectors and travel-related stocks advancing as investors were encouraged by optimistic comments from a U.S. official on the latest COVID-19 variant.
GOLD
Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, as a firmer dollar and U.S. Treasury yields weighed on its appeal and confined the metal to a tight $4 range.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- NPA head in damage control over exit of Hermione Cronje
- Denial of access to jab data raises concerns over safety
