South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 8

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

Business confidence figures

Retail sales data

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The South African rand weakened on Tuesday, as data showed the economy contracted more than expected in the third quarter after riots in July hit output.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares extended gains on Wednesday, continuing a global relief rally as markets found positive news in early reports about the impact of the Omicron variant, although overnight advances in oil began to peter out.

WALL STREET

Wall Street's main indexes finished Tuesday's session with strong gains as investors shook off some anxiety about the latest coronavirus variant and investors boosted Nasdaq by piling into technology stocks.

GOLD

Gold prices rose on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar eased, with investor focus shifting to key inflation data this week that could influence the Federal Reserve's decision to taper its stimulus.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Government kicks vaccine mandates into touch

- Ramaphosa to weigh tighter lockdown when he returns to SA

FIN 24

- Eskom runs up R1bn diesel bill in November

- Vaccination mandate debate polarises society and business

Compiled by Alexander Winning

