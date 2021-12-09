South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 9

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Thursday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

Current account

Mining data

Industrial output

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The South African rand extended this week's gains on Wednesday, as signs that the Omicron coronavirus variant is causing mainly mild infections supported risk appetite.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Stocks rose in choppy trade on Thursday as worries about the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant ebbed but increasing caution ahead of U.S. inflation data capped other risk assets such as oil and the Australian dollar.

WALL STREET

Wall Street closed slightly higher on Wednesday with the three major indexes managing their third straight day of gains after test data showed the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech offered some protection against Omicron.

GOLD

Gold prices were flat on Thursday, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields firmed ahead of key inflation data that could provide clues on the Federal Reserve's next policy move.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Pfizer booster just in time to boost Omicron protection

- Reforms needed to put SA on lasting growth path, IMF warns

FIN 24

- Steinhoff can't get Jooste to foot bill if it loses case

- Fourth-wave patients show mild symptoms, says Netcare CEO

Compiled by Alexander Winning

