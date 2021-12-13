South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec.13

The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Monday.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The South African rand firmed on Friday after U.S. inflation data came in line with expectations, taking off worries from investors' minds that the Federal Reserve could go for an aggressive taper plan.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks pushed ahead on Monday with investors seemingly confident markets can weather whatever comes from a host of central bank meetings this week, including the likely early end to U.S. policy stimulus.

WALL STREET

Wall Street advanced on Friday and the S&P 500 notched an all-time closing high, as market participants digested an inflation reading that was in line with consensus, but also marked the largest annual increase in consumer prices in nearly four decades.

GOLD

Gold inched higher on Monday as elevated U.S. inflation lifted the appeal of the metal, while investors awaited a Federal Reserve meeting to learn how quickly it plans to finish unwinding its bond-buying programme.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Anglo American aims for greener growth with plan to expand fertiliser business

- Qatar Airways does U-turn on resuming flights from SA

FIN 24

- Foschini owner homes in on homeware for its Jet brand

- Will Mango's rescue plan fly? Experts weigh in

Compiled by Nqobile Dludla

