South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec.14

The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The South African rand fell on Monday, as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce that it will wrap up its bond purchases sooner than expected at a meeting this week.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks were mostly down and oil prices slipped on Tuesday as the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant rattled investors who were already on edge ahead of a slew of central bank decisions this week, including a key Federal Reserve meeting.

WALL STREET

Wall Street ended lower on Monday, with shares of Carnival Corp and several airlines tumbling as investors worried about the Omicron coronavirus variant ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting later this week.

GOLD

Gold prices held steady on Tuesday, caught between lower bond yields and a stronger dollar, as investors watched for signs of how soon the U.S. central bank could wind down pandemic support measures when it meets later in the day.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- UK mulls removing SA from its travel red list

- Western Cape officially enters fourth wave as Covid-19 cases rise

FIN 24

- Tiger Brands suspends 3 employees amid probe into alleged 'procurement irregularities'

- Standard Bank on delay in telling public about data breach: 'We complied with the law'

Compiled by Nqobile Dludla

