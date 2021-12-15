South African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec.15

The following scheduled economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- October leading business cycle indicator at 0700 GMT

- November consumer inflation data at 0800 GMT

- Statistics South Africa releases Q3 employment statistics at 0830 GMT

- November producer inflation data at 0930 GMT

- South Africa's Crop Estimates Committee will release the fifth output forecast for winter crops at 1230 GMT

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The South African rand fell on Tuesday, weighed down by worries over the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines against the Omicron variant, ahead of a data-heavy Wednesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian markets held still on Wednesday as the world waited to hear from the U.S. Federal Reserve on when it would stop buying assets and start raising interest rates, possibly piling pressure on its peers to follow.

WALL STREET

Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday after data showed producer prices increased more than expected in November, solidifying expectations the Federal Reserve this week will announce a faster wind-down of asset purchases.

GOLD

Gold prices were flat on Wednesday after a sharp drop in the previous session, as investors waited to see if the U.S. central bank speeds up its tapering at the end of a two-day meeting later in the day.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- SA officially off UK travel red list in time for holidays

- Pfizer double-shot vaccine helps keep patients out of hospital

FIN 24

- 'Significant' coal shortage to wipe R5 billion off Sasol's earnings

- Coal-mining community tells NPA to butt out of Optimum sale

Compiled by Nqobile Dludla

